Eco Field Day Seeking Sponsors And Vendors For Earth Day Celebration

Eco Field Day is back in-person this year and is now seeking sponsors and teams to sign up! Presented by EPB and green|spaces, the games will be in the morning, followed by a free Earth Day celebration at Miller Park on Friday, April 22nd.

Eco Field Day gathers corporate teams in the heart of downtown Chattanooga and engages them to compete in a series of challenges. This competition is both fun and educational, covering topics such as energy efficiency, food waste, and carbon emission reduction through fun games such as reclaimed coffee sack races, electric scooter scrambles, and Tug-O-Watt, which is essentially a tug of war but with one of EPB’s giant cables!

“green|spaces is thrilled to bring Eco Field Day back in person this year,” says Madison Rollings, Director of Sustainability and Events. “Our goal is to educate people about pressing environmental issues in a fun, but memorable way!”

Businesses can sponsor one or more teams to compete, with each team consisting of 3-5 people. Those interested in sponsoring a team can register online until Tuesday, April 12th at https://bit.ly/EcoFieldDay or contact Tj Tate at (904) 669-8894.

In celebratory fashion, an Earth Day celebration that is free and open to the public will follow the awards ceremony. Sustainability vendors, local food & drink, and live music will be set up at Miller Park from 2:00pm-7:00pm.

“EPB’s mission is to increase the quality of life for our customers,” states Elizabeth Hammitt, EPB’s Director of Residential Energy and Environmental Solutions. “Sustainability is integral to the work we do and we are proud to sponsor green|spaces in Eco Field Day. We’re also proud to open our parking garage free of charge for the duration of the event - make sure to check out our new free to use EV charging stations on Level 2.”

Field Day festivities require pre-registration, but the rest of the fun is open for everyone! For more information, call green|spaces at (423) 648-0963 or visit their website at www.greenspaceschattanooga.org. Those interested in being a vendor at this event can contact Madison Rollings at madison@greenspaceschattanooga.com.