Fee Free At Point Park On National Public Lands Day This Saturday, September 24

Point Park, atop Lookout Mountain, part of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, is waiving the entrance fee on this Saturday, September 24, to celebrate National Public Lands Day.

National Public Lands Day, organized by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits.

Celebrate with us by visiting Point Park on this fee free day to indulge in the views and scenery of the Chattanooga Valley from 2,100 feet above, hike the natural and wildlife-abounding Lookout Mountain Battlefield 30-miles of trails, while learning the historical significance of this area during America’s Civil War in what became known as, “The Battle Above the Clouds.”

During the day, Park Rangers will provide programs at 11am, 2pm and 4 pm and will also be available at the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center from the hours of 8:30 am to 5:00 pm to answer questions and provide information about the park and the Battles for Chattanooga.

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch