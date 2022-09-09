Hellbender Babies Move To Biosecure Containment At Chattanooga Zoo’s Hiwassee Research Center

The Chattanooga Zoo has completed construction of the meticulously planned biosecure containment and successfully rehomed 91 baby Hellbenders to the Hiwassee Research and Education Center.

The move brings the babies from their original secure enclosure near our veterinary care team to their new biosecure home, and now all life stages of hellbender at the Chattanooga Zoo live under the same roof. However, due to the biosecure containment of the babies, the public will not be able to see into their new home just yet. Endeavors are underway to get video footage so that supporters and guests can see these babies and any future additions to this collective conservation effort.

"I've always wanted to do something to help animals beyond the zoo, so this is a dream come true," said Kate Gore, one of the three licensed keepers working with the Chattanooga Zoo Hellbenders. The zoo was given 108 eggs and all of them hatched thanks to the meticulous work of the herpetology team, she said.

Only licensed keepers can work with any of the hellbenders, despite lifestage, and must continue to follow strict measures for care and safety. Following these guidelines closely allows for these hellbenders to qualify for release both when they reach a certain stage of maturity and when a new habitat is assigned.

The zoo, along with Lee University, namely Hellbender researcher Dr. Freake, the Nashville Zoo, and TWRA collectively worked to bring Hellbenders to Chattanooga Zoo in 2011. They then announced the debut of the Hiwassee Research and Education Center to the public in 2021, with their partners' continued help and generous sponsorships from the Lyndhurst Foundation, the Riverview Foundation, Tennessee American Water, Lisa Lemza, Michael Shillinger, and Dr. Mickey and Beth Myers.

Following guidelines set out by TWRA, the Forest Service and Cherokee National Forest, the biosecure containment of the baby hellbenders safeguards their release into a natural habitat, with the help and research of Dr. Freake. The highest standards are set in place for any facility working with this threatened species, and that is certainly the case for the Hiwassee Research and Education Center. Again Riverview Foundation, the Forest Service, and Tennessee American Water joined private donors to provide funding for Phase Two.

Currently our Hiwassee Research and Education Center is open Sunday mornings for keeper chats at 11:30am. This is a time for guests to view adult and subadult hellbenders and other eastern waterway natives on exhibit, and ask keepers any questions about this important local species.

