IRONMAN Chattanooga Returns This Sunday With Over 2,000 Competitors

Over 2,000 registered athletes from 27 countries and all 50 U.S. states will converge in the Scenic City for the 2022 Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga presented by McKee A Family Company, part of the VinFast IRONMAN U.S. Series on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Race weekend kicks off on Thursday with athlete check-in located at IRONMAN Village at Ross’s Landing. On Sunday, athletes will begin their IRONMAN journey with a 2.4-mile swim, 116-mile ride, and a 26.2-mile run throughout the Chattanooga and Northern Georgia region.

Jamie Ryan, a local Chattanoogan, is going from volunteer to competitor. A former member of the kayak safety team at IRONMAN Chattanooga, Jamie was inspired by witnessing the physical and mental efforts of those competing. Since then, he has run over 5,000 miles, taken on multiple marathons and is now preparing to compete in his first full-distance IRONMAN triathlon.

IRONMAN Chattanooga will see athletes undertake Tennessee’s only full-distance IRONMAN triathlon throughout Chattanooga and Northern Georgia. The point-to-point swim will take place in the Tennessee River, taking off at Curtain Pole Riverwalk Park.

The athletes will enter the water on a rolling start as spectators can watch the entire swim alongside the swimmers on the Chattanooga Riverwalk. The unique 116-mile bike course will lead the athletes 11 miles south of town before beginning two 47-mile loops in north Georgia. The athletes will be biking parallel to Lookout Mountain as they take on the rolling course.

Athletes will cap off their race with a two-loop course through the Scenic City around downtown Chattanooga. The final stretch will bring the athletes down Riverfront Parkway to finish back at Ross’s Landing along the Tennessee River.

The event offers 55 coveted age-group qualifying slots and 100 extra women’s slots for the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship, taking place in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i.

For more information about Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga presented by McKee A Family Bakery, part of the VinFast IRONMAN U.S. Series, triathlon visit www.ironman.com/im-chattanooga.

Schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 22

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. - IRONMAN Village Open – Ross’s Landing

Friday, Sept. 23

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. - IRONMAN Village Open – Ross’s Landing

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremony – Ross’s Landing

Saturday, Sept. 24

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – IRONMAN Village Open – Ross’s Landing

9:00 a.m. – IRONKIDS Chattanooga Fun Run Race Start – Ross’s Landing

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Athlete Bike Check-In – Ross’s Landing

Sunday, Sept. 25 – Race Day