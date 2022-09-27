It's The Final Week To Take Part In City’s Parks And Outdoors Plan Survey

Over the last 4 months, the City of Chattanooga Department of Parks and Outdoors has encouraged its citizens to participate in the “pop” survey to help shape the future of the city’s greenspaces.

This survey is part of a plan that will offer a road map and path forward to reinvent Chattanooga as a city in a park.

This planning process will assess the current state of our parks and outdoors and launch a public conversation about the features that Chattanoogans love, along with the barriers that keep some communities from using parks more often.

Once the plan is adopted, it will continue to help to create a system of parks and protected open spaces that will connect people to each other and where neighborhoods have well loved and well used parks, and where nature and its benefits are integrated throughout the city.

To date, nearly 1500 citizens have participated in the survey featuring questions on how parks are used and what hopes and ideas are to help shape the future for the next generation.

The survey will conclude on Friday, September 30th, 2022.

Take the survey here: More information on the (pop) plan

On October 27th, results will be discussed along with public input at the Avondale Community Center, located at 1305 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, starting at 5pm. The public is encouraged to participate and join in conversation with Department of Parks and Outdoors officials.