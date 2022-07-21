Light Up Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Glow Coming To Camp Jordan

Back for the second year is the Light Up Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Glow at Camp Jordan Park from August 5th to 7th.

Enjoy seeing the hot air balloons light up at night and see the magnificent, colorful balloons inflated over 7 stories high.

Organizers are proud to bring back a hot air balloon glow to East Tennessee. The event will host a hot air balloon glow and offer tethered hot air balloon rides. In addition to the balloon glow, there will be retail and food vendors, bounce houses, face painting and rolling car rides. Something for all ages.

Tethered rides and balloon glow is scheduled for 6:30-9:00 PM. Admission is being charged per vehicle. Tickets for admission and tethered balloon rides are sold online at balloonglows.com. All activities are weather permitting.

Parking and ticket information: https://balloonglows.ticketspice.com/balloon-glow-tn-22