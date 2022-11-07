Master Gardener Anne Bartlett Presents Her Favorite Holiday Herbs

Hamilton County Master Gardener Anne Bartlett gets into the holiday spirits this month by highlighting to of her favorite holiday herbs: sage and thyme.

Sage: Indispensable for Good Health

It would not be Thanksgiving at my house without sage (Salvia officinalis). When I cook a turkey, I place leaves of this indispensable herb under the bird’s skin as well as in the bouquet garni I put in the cavity.

Sage has long been thought to aid in the digestion of fatty foods. Indeed, salvia comes from a Latin verb meaning to be in good health. An old proverb that declares one who has sage in the garden will never grow old.

Thyme: The Versatile Holiday Ingredient

At this time of year, I love to peruse cooking magazines in pursuit of fresh takes on holiday side dishes or a new twist for everyday standards. It is amazing how frequently thyme is a primary ingredient.

This very versatile herb adds depth to savory dishes and cuts the mouth feel of fatty foods. Be forewarned that fresh thyme turns black in acidic dishes (think tomatoes), so always use the dried herb in those recipes.

There are many varieties of thyme. The ones I see most frequently in our garden centers are German, English, and French thyme. German is the most cold-tolerant. English has the most intense flavor, while French is best for drying. The ideal time to harvest leaves for drying is while the plant is blooming.

Growing Holiday Herbs

Both thyme and sage are Mediterranean natives. They need full sun and somewhat alkaline, well-drained soil. You may amend our heavy clay soil with expanded shale to improve drainage. However, I grow mine in containers and raised beds.

By the way, the pretty, variegated sage cultivars have the same flavor as the basic green one. Both herbs are cold hardy here, so they will survive winter in the garden.

The Hamilton County Master Gardeners are here to provide you with the latest university research-based gardening information. Whether it’s plant or pest ID, sick plants or general gardening advice, we are here to help!

To reach us:

Send an email to mghchotline@gmail.com. If you can’t email, call (423) 209-8560 and leave your name, phone number, best time to reach you and a description of your gardening question. If you need help diagnosing a problem, include a few details: