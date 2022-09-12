Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County To Host Their Fall Garden Festival September 24th

On September 24, the arboretum and the service center parking lot will be teeming with activity as Master Gardeners of Hamilton County, in association with the University of Tennessee Hamilton County Extension, hold a “Fall Garden Festival".

This second annual gardening festival focuses on helping you prepare your garden for fall and winter. Tickets are just $5.00 person, with no charge children under 12. Best of all, there is no charge for parking.

At the festival, Master Gardeners will share their knowledge and expertise with the public through a wide range of gardening and nature-related exhibits and demonstrations. There will also be vendors with plants, trees and shrubs, plus nature-inspired crafts and other items.

Kids will enjoy a variety of garden-related educational activities designed just for them. Proceeds from the Fall Garden Festival and other MGHC events support our Scholarship Fund and Community Garden Grants program.

At the festival you'll experience these exhibits and more: Bees, Bluebirds, Composting, Fall Vegetables, Mulching, Native Plants & Pollinators, Rain Barrels, Raised Beds and Trees. Master Gardeners will staff an information booth to work with you to answer questions about your own fall garden. You can buy rain barrels to take home. Stay as long as you like. A food truck and homemade baked goods are available all day.

Bonny Oaks Arboretum is a small park in front of the Dent House and the J. Merle Crawley Agriculture Service Center (where the UT-TSU Extension is located) on Adamson Circle off Bonny Oaks Drive. The arboretum features a fountain, sculpture, benches and landscaped areas for families to enjoy. It is open daily, free to the public.

For information and tickets: Fall Garden Festival - Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (mghc.org)