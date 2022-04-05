"Master Your Garden" Expo Coming To Camp Jordan April 9 & 10

The 2022 MGHC "Master Your Garden" Expo will be held Saturday April 9, from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday April 10, from 10 am to 4 pm at Camp Jordan Arena, 323 Camp Jordan Parkway in East Ridge.

The Expo brings together exhibits, demonstrations, educational activities and vendors of interest to experienced gardeners, gardening enthusiasts and children.

An impressive group of speakers will give presentations on topics from landscaping for curb appeal to beekeeping. This year's theme is "Reviving Your Landscape." They chose this theme to help those who have had to rebuild their homes and gardens after the Easter tornados of 2020. The speakers can provide practical advice on how to design around new structures and replace plants and hardscape lost during storms

But the speakers know that everyone needs to continuously revive their gardens, so their presentations apply to anyone who wants to refresh and renew a landscape. Practical landscape maintenance presentations include a talk on turf by local turf specialist Mike Payne and advice on pests and diseases in the garden by retired Extension agent Tom Stebbins. You can hear Master Gardeners talk about trees, soils, shade gardening, vegetables and more.

For something new, attend a Saturday afternoon lesson on nature photography by Kevin Matthews. Kevin will teach you how to use a smartphone—Apple iPhone or Android—to take better pictures of the garden, nature and people.

Exhibitors and vendors will be on hand in the arena, providing demos on backyard chickens, composting, ergonomic tools, insects & butterflies, mulch, rain barrels, raised beds and other topics of interest to the home gardener! Vendors are on hand to sell:

Flowers, shrubs and trees

Landscaping and gardening supplies

Soaps, lotions and other skin care products.

Nature-related artwork

Edible treats

Attending the Master Your Garden Expo is the perfect inspiration for gardeners intent on reviving garden landscapes. Cost is $10 for both days (free for children under 12) and parking is free.

Visit mghc.org/garden-expo for details on activities and a complete list of vendors.

Proceeds fund scholarships for agriculture and horticulture students in the state of Tennessee, as well as community garden projects.