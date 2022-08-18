National Park Partners To Host ‘Party At Point Park’ On September 8

Guests are invited to the 14th annual National Treasures: Party at Point Park on Thursday, September 8 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Presented by First Horizon Foundation, this unique fundraising event benefits National Park Partners in the work to preserve and enhance the resources of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, including Moccasin Bend National Archeological District.

Guests revel in the stunning views from Point Park during an evening filled with outdoor ambience, live music from the New Dismembered Tennesseans, complimentary beverages, and a wonderful southern-style BBQ dinner from C&W Café, featuring comfort food classics as well as delicious plant-based options.

Steve Rogers, an award-winning photographer, will be on hand to help guests celebrate the hallmark of the party with a keepsake photo from the iconic Umbrella Rock.

This year’s theme Enjoy YOUR Park reflects the critical role our outdoor spaces and National Parks play in each of our lives, improving health, restoring connections to community, and building bonds with friends.

Tickets are $175 per couple or $100 each, with additional options for “Honored Guest” and “Host Partner” ticket packages that include program recognition. All tickets include entry into the drawing for one of a dozen Point Park “gate” prizes from local businesses and restaurants.

This year’s National Park Service report shows 945,000 visitors came to Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park in 2021, and the economic impact generated by tourism spending and the hundreds of resulting private sector jobs reached more than $78 million, according to the recent U.S. Department of Interior report.

“Year in and year out, our community experiences not only immense quality of life benefits from having a National Park in our backyard, but tremendous economic benefits as well,” remarks Tricia King Mims, executive director of National Park Partners. “The Party at Point Park is the perfect opportunity to invite the community to join us in giving back to our national treasures that give so much to residents and visitors alike.

Donations made in lieu of attending are always welcome and will be matched to support National Park Partners’ new Community Engagement and Education program, designed to amplify National Park Service initiatives to interpret the human stories of area residents before, during, and after the Civil War.

Visit partyatpointpark.com for more details and to purchase tickets or to make a donation in lieu of attending to the new Community Engagement and Education program.