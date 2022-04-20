Old Birds Mill South Chickamauga Creek Cleanup Help Needed This Sunday

Members of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Alliance are looking for adult volunteers (ages 18 and older) to assist with removing trash and debris from a former homeless camp along South Chickamauga Creek upstream from Sir Goony’s Fun Center in Brainerd.

Organizers will have a Farm to Fork Food truck, live music, sheltered seating and friendly people. However, since they expect some hazardous materials could be encountered, the cleanup is an Adults Only event. Poison Ivy, bugs, mud and snakes are also likely.

They will be providing gloves, long handled grabbers, heavy duty trash bags, hand sanitizer and a porta-potty, they highly suggest all volunteers to wear sturdy mud boots, long pants, long sleeve shirts, sun glasses, and a hat for their own protection.

Due to the volume of trash and the terrain, they are also in need of four wheel drive pick-up trucks to help transport the trash from the gathering points to the dumpster they will have on site. They would also greatly appreciate anyone with a Bobcat or loader, as well as a jon boat and driver to help recover the shopping carts and trash strewn along the tall, steep creek banks. Climbers with repelling gear would also be helpful in recovering trash from the near vertical shoreline.

his is an all volunteer grassroots effort with inherent risks, so waivers must be signed. Each participant must accept the responsibility for their own personal safety. That said, this is a worthy project to help reclaim a once beautiful part of nature within our city and to continue to ongoing mission of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Alliance to protect and preserve our natural wonders.

Advanced registration prior to this Saturday would be greatly appreciated, If you are interested in helping out, please send email to JimLed@iCloud.com. Also let them know if you will be able to supply a 4WD truck, loader, jon boat, climbing gear, or other helpful tools.