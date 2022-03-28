Opening Celebration This Sunday For The St. Elmo Riverwalk Extension

A grand opening ceremony and neighborhood street festival will mark the completion of the Tennessee Riverwalk’s St. Elmo Extension on Sunday, April 3 from 4-8 pm.

Sponsored by the Chattanooga Division of Transportation, Goodman Coffee Roasters, 1885 Grill, Food City, and Wonderpress Printing, the celebration will take place along St. Elmo Avenue between 38th Street and Tennessee Avenue.

This free, family-friendly event will begin with guest speakers, including Mayor Tim Kelly and Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley, followed by a twist on the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony. The festivities will continue with a step-dance performance, vendors, food truck, live music, a children’s parade, and the return of St. Elmo's Corgi Parade.

Construction began last year on this section of the Riverwalk, which parallels St. Elmo Avenue and connects the Wheland Foundry Trailhead to the Incline Railway and Virginia Avenue Greenway.

Schedule of Events:

3 pm - St. Elmo Ave. closes to traffic between 38th St. and Tennessee Ave.

4 pm - Event opens to public

4:30 pm - Speeches and ribbon “cutting” (featuring Bike Chattanooga) at the corner of St. Elmo Ave. and Tennessee Ave.

4:50 pm - Mary Taylor’s Steppers dance performance (St. Elmo Ave. and Tennessee Ave.)

5:30 pm - Kid parade (from 38th St. toward 1885 Grill)

6 pm - Corgi king and queen are crowned, followed by corgi parade (from 38th St. toward 1885 Grill)

7:30 pm - Vendor breakdown begins

8 pm - St. Elmo Ave. reopens to traffic

Parking will be available for free at the nearby Food City parking lot and for $2 at the Carta parking lot next to the Incline Railway, but attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, ride the bus, or catch the free electric shuttle if possible.