Outdoor Chattanooga Continues Chickamauga Battlefield Bicycle Tours In 2022

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and Outdoor Chattanooga will continue offering a series of free, historical bike tours through Chickamauga Battlefield.

This year’s tours are scheduled for August 20, September 17, and October 15, beginning at 9:30 am at the Wilder Brigade Monument, Tour Stop 6, in Chickamauga Battlefield. Ride length is approximately 3 to 4 miles on flat to moderately hilly terrain.

The rides are appropriate for adults and children ages 8 years and older, when accompanied by an adult. Children must be able to ride confidently, without training wheels. All participants are required to wear helmets.

The public is invited to bring their bicycles (recumbent or handcycles are appropriate) and join in the leisurely-paced historical rides, which takes approximately 2.5 hours. NPS rangers will talk about the history, while Outdoor Chattanooga staff and volunteers provide ride leadership and support.

Keep in mind that participation in group activities puts you at risk for exposure to, and transmission of, communicable diseases and all risks cannot be entirely eliminated.

Loaner bicycles will be available for riders 5 feet tall and over at no charge, thanks to sponsorship from the National Park Partners and the Chattanooga Bicycle Club. The number of loaner bicycles are limited and reservations for them are required by visiting http://bit.ly/outdoorchatt or by calling 423-643-6888. If you bring your own equipment, no reservation is necessary.