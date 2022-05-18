Reflection Riding Arboretum To Host Brunch And Blooms With Live Music From Call Me Spinster

Reflection Riding is inviting the Chattanooga community to the first Brunch and Blooms to promote the sale of native plants. The event will be held at the Reflection Riding Native Plant Nursery on Sunday, May 22 from 11am – 2pm.

“There are many reasons to shop local and buy native plants. It helps preserve Chattanooga’s biodiversity because our wildlife depends on native plant species to survive,” says Reflection Riding’s Administrative Coordinator, Mary Corson.

Brunch and Blooms is being held to encourage people to shop native plants and to celebrate International Day for Biological Diversity. Guests will be treated to brunch-style appetizers and cocktails while they shop. There will also be live music courtesy of the Chattanooga based band, Call Me Spinster.

“Native plants are generally easier to grow and cheaper to maintain because they are adapted to the local climate and soil conditions where they naturally occur,” says Corson.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased on www.reflectionriding.org. Tickets for members are $20 and $25 for non-members. Kids 10 and under are free.

Sisters Rosalie, Rachel, and Amelia formed the trio Call Me Spinster after unearthing their grandfather’s accordion in a closet and spending several summers learning pop covers on a hodgepodge of acquired instruments, from the mandolin to the washboard, glockenspiel, and upright bass. Spinster melds familial harmony and old-timey sensibilities with pop sounds, reviving classics of doo-wop, 80’s art pop, and 90’s boy band rock.

For more than 65 years, Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center has been hard at work restoring the vital connection between people and nature. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience nature, regardless of where they live or their economic status.

Set on 300 breathtaking acres just 10 minutes from downtown Chattanooga, Reflection Riding is part public park, part nature center, part wild lands and all outdoor learning. Options for outdoor exploration abound, both on-site and off-site with outreach programs offered to the 16 county region.

Their primary areas of programmatic focus are: 1) environmental & science education; 2) wildlife conservation; 3) land conservation and restoration. Learn more at reflectionriding.org.