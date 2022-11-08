Reflection Riding Gift Guide Helps Takes The Stress Out Of Holiday Shopping

Everyone has that one person who is impossible to buy for during the holidays. They say they don’t want or need anything but you want to find the perfect way to show them what they mean to you.

Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center has a simple solution to this holiday shopping woes with its Gift Giving Guide, which you can find at reflectionriding.org/gifts. Simply visit the webpage, check out the unique offerings, click on the gift you’d like to give your loved one, and purchase it online.

The website allows you to print a fillable gift certificate to give to your loved one this holiday season. These certificates are perfect to wrap up as gifts for all holiday occasions.

“Many of these gifts are unique, one-of-a-kind experiences,” Mark McKnight, president and CEO of Reflection Riding said. “This is really a win-win situation: quick, easy, local gifts and every dollar you spend supports Reflection Riding’s ongoing work to connect people to nature. And… best of all, these gifts are perfect for the hard-to-buy for folks in your life.”

Got a plant nerd to buy for? A gift card to Reflection Riding’s native plant nursery is perfect for those looking forward to spring planting season… and you don’t even have to leave home to get it!

Have a child who loves animals and doesn’t need another toy? A small group nature experience creates a one-on-one experience for your child to meet a red wolf, a bald eagle, a bobcat and lots of other native animals face-to-face. You can even design your own experience based on what you’re interested in!

For the person who is really hard to buy for? Give the gift of membership so they can enjoy access to Reflection Riding 365 days a year from sunrise to sunset.

Love to shop and need another to buy for? Check out the wishlist the Wildlife Conservation team put together and send a gift like supplies to make enrichment toys, directly to the animals.

You could even sponsor a brand-new bench at Reflection Riding and have a plaque placed on it to honor someone you love. The Reflection Riding Holiday Gift Guide gives you lots of fun, experiential, local gifts to give to the ones you love.

Share the experience of nature this Holiday Season. At Reflection Riding, no one is too hard to buy for and your gift will be lots of fun, arrive on time, and be ready to open when you need it.

For more than 65 years, Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center has been hard at work restoring the vital connection between people and nature. They believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience nature, regardless of where they live or their economic status.

Set on 300 breathtaking acres just 10 minutes from downtown Chattanooga, Reflection Riding is part public park, part nature center, part wild lands and all outdoor learning. Options for outdoor exploration abound, both on-site and off-site with outreach programs offered to the 16 county region. Their primary areas of programmatic focus are: 1) environmental & science education; 2) wildlife conservation; 3) land conservation and restoration.

Learn more at reflectionriding.org.