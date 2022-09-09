Reflection Riding’s Lower Meadow Is Bursting With Native Wildflowers

The native wildflowers in Reflection Riding’s lower meadows are now in peak bloom.

Members and visitors are invited to enjoy the flowers and see ecosystem management in action by touring the meadows during daylight hours. For a more educational experience, attend a guided hike by a Reflection Riding naturalist on Saturday, September 10 and Saturday, September 17 at 10am.

The real showstopper in the meadow is Bearded beggartick (Bidens aristosa), which blankets the landscape in yellow as far as the eye can see! This species is an annual herb within the Sunflower/Aster/Daisy family, but reseeds with so much success that it is commonly mistaken for a perennial. These plants can grow anywhere from 3-6 feet tall, making the experience of walking through the narrow paths a magical experience as the blooms commonly tower overhead!

Blooming alongside the sunflowers and throughout the property, one will find Giant ironweed (Vernonia gigantea). Growing up to 7 feet tall, this towering purple, perennial herb is hard to miss. Giant Ironweed is very popular amongst native pollinators, providing a food source for many species of butterflies and moths. There are a variety of additional plants blooming across campus including Late Boneset, Blue Mist Flower, Frostweed, Fireweed, Elephant's Foot, Passionflower, Cardinal Flower and Pink Turtlehead.

For an immersive visual and educational tour of this wildflower fairyland, experience the lower meadow with one of Reflection Riding's naturalists at their Get Schooled: Tickseed Sunflower program on Saturday, September 10 and 17 at 10am

About Reflection Riding. For more than 65 years, Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center has been hard at work restoring the vital connection between people and nature. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience nature, regardless of where they live or their economic status. Set on 300 breathtaking acres just 10 minutes from downtown Chattanooga, Reflection Riding is part public park, part nature center, part wild lands and all outdoor learning.

Options for outdoor exploration abound, both on-site and off-site with outreach programs offered to the 16 county region. Our primary areas of programmatic focus are: 1) environmental & science education; 2) wildlife conservation; 3) land conservation and restoration. Learn more at reflectionriding.org.