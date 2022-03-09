Registration Is Open For Strolling On The River 5K

Advocates for and survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction will come together at the Tennessee Riverpark Pavilion #1 on April 23 at 10 am in the annual event Strolling on the River, presented by local nonprofit, Love’s Arm.

Created in 2017, Strolling on the River has partnered with Scenic City Multisports to manage the race, and participants are encouraged to run or walk, as best fits their comfort level and ability.

While the race took a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the Coronavirus, organizer and Love’s Arm founding director Mimi Nikkel said that their community of grace has grown in number and support throughout COVID-19, so she anticipates a good turnout at this year’s event.

The goal of Strolling on the River is to expand awareness of the immense amount of trafficking activity taking place in and around the Chattanooga area. By participating in the run or walk, attendees become an active part of the solution in helping women survivors of trafficking and prostitution find hope and healing.

According to Nikkel, “For survivors, it shows them Chattanoogans believe in them, thus encouraging them to believe in themselves and find their own power to change, grow and heal.”

If running or walking are not possible, there are other ways to help support Strolling on the River and the ministry of Love’s Arm through sleep-in registrations and corporate sponsorships.

Supporters aged 14 and up can register online at https://strollingontheriver.itsyourrace.com/. All proceeds benefit the ministries of Love’s Arm.

Love’s Arm was founded in 2005 with a mission to engage, empower, and transition women survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction toward a Christ-centered community of grace. Currently, the non-profit offers street and strip club outreach programs in Hamilton County, Chattanooga, and North Georgia; Rahab’s Rest, a cost-free holistic recovery home for women survivors; and numerous advocacy initiatives.

For more information about Love’s Arm, to volunteer or make a donation, visit lovesarmoutreach.org, email info@lovesarmoutreach.org, or call (423) 580-6553.