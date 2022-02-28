Rock City Family Legacy Transitions To Next Generation Of Family Ownership

See Rock City Inc. is thrilled to announce the succession from fourth generation family ownership, led by Bill Chapin, to fifth generation, as his son Doug Chapin is set to purchase the outstanding shares of the company.

This leadership transition takes place as Rock City prepares to celebrate its 90th anniversary year beginning May 21, the attraction’s Founder’s Day. Additional plans are scheduled to be released later this year.

Garnet Carter founded Rock City Gardens in 1932, with the financial backing of his father, James Inman Carter. Garnet’s nephew, E.Y. Chapin III (Bill’s father) led the business beginning in the 1950s until 1985 when Bill purchased Rock City and then became president.

“We have always had a focus on hospitality, as well as on conservation,” said Bill. “In the last 90 years we have protected the geological wonders of Rock City Gardens for everyone’s enjoyment, and for future generations of the next 90 years. Rock City is a unique outdoor attraction that allows visitors to experience what has been created by God and enhanced by man.”

SRC Inc. has seen outstanding growth under Bill’s leadership, including consistent increases in profitability and attendance despite economic downturns, the acquisition of Battles for Chattanooga museum, Grandview, Starbucks, Clumpies Ice Cream Co., RiverView Inn and GOOD DOG, as well as multimillion-dollar renovations alongside the creation of several restaurants and shops inside Rock City Gardens.

Nine annual special events are a part of his tenure (six of those remain), including the nationally recognized Enchanted Garden of Lights which just celebrated its 27th season. Bill has received two separate lifetime achievement awards in tourism, one from Southeast Tourism Society in 2019, and another during the Georgia Governor’s Conference in 2017.

“Dad has always loved what he did and had such a passion for it,” said Doug. “He wears his birdhouse hat to Rotary because he loves the work, and he talks to guests on the ticket plaza and helps them take the perfectly composed photo to share his excitement. He always wanted me and my sisters to find a calling that we felt passionate about, and never wanted us to feel pressure or obligation to get involved in the business. My love for this company might not look like wearing a birdhouse hat around town, but my desire to love my work and the people I do that with has been the most important piece of my decision to take on ownership of SRC Inc.”

Doug’s first job at Rock City began in middle school, when he dressed as the attraction’s iconic mascot, Rocky the Elf. He has worked in many aspects of the business since then, including the horticulture team, Starbucks, GOOD DOG and most notably, leading the efforts to purchase, manage and grow Clumpies Ice Cream Co.

“It has been the honor of my career to be able to lead this organization and our team members forward to this generational transition,” said SRC President and CEO Susan Harris. “I have been humbled by the trust placed in me by the Chapin family these last 14 years and I know that I have been forever changed by the opportunity. I am proud of the work our team has accomplished and all our growth and success through many challenges. I am excited to be able to support and cheer Doug on to even greater success in the years to come.”

Doug is assuming the role of president and CEO in March, a position currently held by Susan. She is remaining on as a consultant through 2022, while stepping into a leadership role with the Chattanooga Tourism Company as their chief operations officer this April.