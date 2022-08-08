Soddy-Daisy’s South Park Improvements Complete

Officials with the City of Soddy-Daisy announced that the work to improve the South Park in Veteran’s Park is complete.

The park, located at 9009 Dayton Pike, received extensive enhancements to its basketball, tennis, and pickle ball courts. The dog park, tennis/pickleball courts, basketball court, and softball fields now feature new fencing. A new water spigot was installed inside the dog park.

South Park was built in the early 1980’s and had undergone several phases of improvements over the years, but had no major renovations to the facility. City officials recognized the community’s increased use of the park and its need for a major update. Plans were finalized and the work began to update South Park with a goal to provide its citizens a better recreational facility.

Soddy-Daisy Public Works Department played a major role in the renovations by completing most of the improvements. They removed the old fencing and asphalt, did grade work, built a retaining wall, installed new poles and basketball goals, built a new bridge, and did all the work for new concrete walking paths. The Public Works’ crew planted trees in the dog park and installed rip-rap in the drainage ditch.

“It's a great honor to be a part of the beautification of Veteran's Park, South Park and the surrounding area as this has been needed for some time,” said Soddy-Daisy Vice-Mayor Robert Cothran. “It is great to see our parks being used by our citizens and being able to be used. I hope in the future we will be able to do more and they will be used even more.”

Plans are to add a new concession stand this fiscal year. The City also plans to apply for funding through Tennessee’s Local Parks and Recreation Fund Grants to purchase and install new poles and lighting for the park in the near future.

For more information on South Park and its facilities, contact Soddy-Daisy City Hall at (423) 332-5323 or on Facebook @SoddyDaisy.