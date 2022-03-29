Tennessee River Gorge Trust to Host First In-Person Fundraiser in Two Years

The Tennessee River Gorge Trust will host its first in-person fundraiser in two years, Another Gorgeous Evening, on May 5 from 5:30 - 9 p.m. at the Tennessee RiverPlace.

The TRGT deems the event Chattanooga’s best outdoor cocktail party, giving attendees the opportunity to celebrate their conservation accomplishments. A ticket includes dinner by the bite catered by Lee Towery, valet parking, cocktails and beer. Ticket purchases go toward conserving the Tennessee River Gorge. Attendees can participate in a silent art auction featuring eight local artists selected to interpret the beautiful land in the Tennessee River Gorge.

“It’s been a long time since we had the chance to celebrate with our supporters in person,” TRGT executive director Rick Huffines said. “Because of generous donations and stewardship from past board and staff, our organization was able to take major strides in our conservation efforts over the past few years, including our recent protection of Edwards Point.”

Last year, the TRGT purchased and protected the 32-acre iconic Edwards Point lot that was previously privately owned and unprotected, along with two additional tracts on Signal and Aetna Mountains, totaling 281.5 acres of protected land. To date, the TRGT protects over 17,000 acres through fee simple ownership, conservation easements and Memorandums of Understanding.

Preceding Another Gorgeous Evening, a VIP preview party will be held on April 28 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the Townsend Atelier. Attendees will have early access to purchase art at the auction and the opportunity to meet the local artists participating in the fundraiser. Tickets to both events are available for purchase.

About Tennessee River Gorge Trust

The Tennessee River Gorge Trust (TRGT) is a Chattanooga area land trust that serves as a leader in conservation, actively stewarding over 17,000 acres in the Tennessee River Gorge. Our mission for the last 41 years has been “to preserve a healthy Tennessee River Gorge as a community treasure for generations.” We envision a thriving future for the Tennessee River Gorge where the community has great access to outdoor recreation and wildlife flourishes. Support TRGT’s work by donating.