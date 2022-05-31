Tennessee State Parks Host National Trails Day Hikes Saturday, June 4

Tennessee State Parks will celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 4 with free guided hikes at all 56 state parks. The events come as National Trails Day celebrates its 30th anniversary and Tennessee State Parks celebrate their 85th anniversary.

One of the parks, Radnor Lake State Park, will hold a kickoff night hike on Friday, June 3.

“We’re looking forward to the hikes at each of our parks especially this year because of the anniversaries of our parks and National Trails Day,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Each hike has its own identity, and we invite everyone to participate.”

A full schedule of the events can be found at this link.

The National Trails Day Hikes are the third of the state’s annual Signature Hikes, following the First Day Hikes and Spring Hikes, with the last being After-Thanksgiving Hikes on Nov. 25.

The ranger-led hikes include day hikes, night hikes, history hikes, nature hikes and trail cleanup hikes. Some parks will host special post-hike celebrations. Participants in the hikes are invited to take photos and distribute them through social media with tags #TSP85 and #NationalTrailsDay.