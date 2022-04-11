The Chattery’s Adult Egg Hunt Returns For The Third Year To Sculpture Fields

After a two-year hiatus, The Chattery is excited to bring back its Great Adult Egg Hunt and Hoppy Hour, taking place on Saturday, April 16 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park and various Southside restaurants.

Like hunts in the past, this event combines the arts, community collaboration, and of course, education. Through a creative partnership, local artists have created one-of-a-kind works of art on evergreen wooden eggs, and adult participants will search for eggs at Sculpture Fields.

In addition to artist-designed eggs, traditional eggs filled with candy will also be available to find. New this year, hunt organizers have enlisted help from local businesses by receiving donations for additional prizes attendees can take home.

The Egg Hunt will conclude with a restaurant “hop” along Chattanooga’s Southside to continue to build community and support local businesses. The ultimate goal is to create relationships among artists and adults while promoting the Sculpture Fields as a free, interactive public space. A list of participating restaurants can be found on The Chattery’s website.

“The Egg Hunt is reflective of the portion of our mission that promotes community in unique ways, and we're excited to bring it back after not hosting it for two years”. says Jennifer Holder, operations director at The Chattery.

The Egg Hunt will include:

The schedule for the day is as follows:

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Adult Egg Hunt at Sculpture Fields

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Hoppy Hour at various local restaurants

The Great Adult Egg Hunt is sponsored by Cempa Community Care, Trimble Homes Team, Chambliss Startup Group and Chattanooga Tourism Co.

For more information about The Great Adult Egg Hunt and to purchase tickets please visit www.thechattery.org/egghunt. Online ticket sales end Friday, April 15 at 5 p.m. and are $7. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10.