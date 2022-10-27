TrailBlazUS Outdoors Hosts Annual 90s By Nature Experience "Event" This Saturday

TrailBlazUS Outdoors, spearheaded by lifestyle leader “Dr. Mo,” today reminded enthusiasts of the upcoming ‘90s by Nature event at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center on Saturday, October 29 from 4:30 to 9:30 pm.

This event, serving to unite outdoor enthusiasts across disparate communities, with a special focus on celebrating the participation of Black, brown, indigenous populations, and others, merges exceptional experiences in nature and the fun associated with 1990s nostalgia.

“Dr. Mo is committed to creating safe spaces for people of color and others to understand and experience the relationship between healing, presence, and restoration. These spaces are in the outdoors, and he's always there to welcome you back home," said Dr. Shewanee D. Howard-Baptiste, a Vice Provost in the Professor Department of Health and Human Performance at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. “This event gives people a chance to get together and engage their bodies and minds in playful, community-oriented ways that ignite the restoration needed from electronic-laden lives spent indoors.”

“The EPA estimates that Americans spend 95% of our lives indoors or in vehicles. These environments are designed for comfort and facilitate sedentary behavior. Human bodies and minds evolved in dynamic environments and are optimized to adapt to changes and connect with living things – people, plants, and animals. Outdoor environments encourage us to be more physically active, requiring negotiation of varied terrain and tapping into our innate sense of adventure and wonder,” said Andres W. Bailey, PhD, and associate professor for the Chattanooga-based UC Foundation.

“Natural views reduce stress, promote relaxation and mindfulness, and can enhance cognitive function as effectively as some ADHD medications. We’re just scratching the surface of how our minds and bodies interact with living environments, with new research indicating tree oils, bacteria in the soil, and auditory stimulus also have positive impacts. The more we can encourage people to be active outside, the more we can help them optimize their health naturally. The biggest impact will come with providing outdoor access and nurturing the human/nature relationship for those who go outside the least.”

The ’90s by Nature experience – spread across the almost 320 acres of the nature center – is for adults of all ages and tickets include catered food from Chatter Box Cafe, custom cocktails/adult beverages (plus bottled water and non-alcoholic drinks for those who abstain or are designated drivers), Sega Genesis games, 1990s-themed candy, several bonfires with makings for ‘smores, a bring-your-own cigar area, a festive photobooth, and throwback games, such as an oversized Jenga and Connect 4, dominoes, and cards for playing spades.

This event is limited to adults only and will be hosted rain or shine. Attendance is extremely limited and is expected to sell out. The $70 all-inclusive tickets can be purchased here (by clicking on the purple event announcement, then selecting both the day and the time). Bringing personal outdoor chairs or blankets is encouraged.

Launched with the inaugural event in 2021, ‘90s by Nature brought was founded on the belief that adults want to be more physically active outdoors and building a community of fun-loving participants can help people leave behind their post-quarantine indoor-focused lifestyles and return to outdoor activities while still social distancing if that’s important to them.

“It is encouraging to see event attendees catch the vision for this experience. By coming together, we can nurture high-quality experiences and nature-based experiences for all Chattanooga residents and those in the surrounding areas,” said Dr. Mo, leader of TrailBlazUS Outdoors and active living evangelizer.

“We want people to remember that being outdoors deepens our inner resources, reminds us of our humanity and strength, and connects us to our power and sense of adventure. When we spend quality time in nature, particularly with others who are enjoying themselves too, our belief in our worth and sense of what’s possible expands. We were created to live. This event gives us a space to laugh, play, and make new friends. What could be more important to our wellbeing?”