Volunteers Needed For National Trails Day

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, the American Hiking Society, and the Southeastern Climbers Coalition are looking for volunteers for National Trails Day on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

All volunteers are invited to meet at the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center’s parking lot (behind the building) at 9 am.

Join National Park Service staff and other volunteers for a trail workday on the Bluff Trail starting at the stairs leading down to Sunset Rock. We will be replacing trail signs, cleaning graffiti, and clearing honeysuckle and other overhanging vegetation. Volunteers can expect to return to the visitor center at approximately 12 noon.

All tools and supplies will be provided to volunteers. Volunteers are asked to wear long pants and sturdy, close-toed shoes, no flip-flops. Sunscreen and water are recommended. Sign-up is not required beforehand and will be done on site at the time of the project.

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.