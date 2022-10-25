Witches & Warlocks To Fill Tennessee River On Saturday, October 29th

River City Company and Outshine Adventure are calling all witches, warlocks and wizards for the inaugural Witch & Warlock Paddle on Saturday, October 29th.

Participants are welcomed to come out for a spooktacular paddle adventure on Halloween weekend.

The paddle event is open to kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards as they take over the Tennessee River dressed as witches, warlocks, and wizards. Paddlers are invited to bring their own paddle crafts for $25.

Rental paddleboards and kayaks will be available for those who don't have their own for $35 from local outfitters including Outshine Adventures, L2 Outside, Chattanooga Guided Adventures, Rock Creek Adventures and Scenic City Safari.

All paddlers will depart and return to Coolidge for a beginner friendly out and back around Maclellan Island starting at 3pm.

“Through our ONE Riverfront planning process, we heard from community members the desire to connect with the Tennessee River in new ways. The Witch & Warlock Paddle is a great opportunity for novice or experienced paddlers to come together in a new way” stated Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company. “If you are not into paddling, spectating from the Walnut Street Bridge is a perfect way to experience the event.”

Full event details and tickets can be purchased at www.rivercitycompany.com/witch or via Facebook and Eventbrite.