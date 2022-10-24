With Fall Upon Us, Chattanooga Public Works Will Begin Loose Leaf Collection Next Tuesday

The Chattanooga Department of Public Works will begin collecting on-demand loose leaves from residents beginning Tuesday, November 1.

Loose leaf collection may be requested by city residents through the following actions;

Loose leaves should be separated from bagged yard waste, brush, and bulky items. Loose leaves should be placed on the curb. Residents should not rake leaves over storm drains, catch basins or curb inlets to prevent flooding.

Residents may contact CHATT311 with any additional questions.