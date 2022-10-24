With Fall Upon Us, Chattanooga Public Works Will Begin Loose Leaf Collection Next Tuesday

by

The Chattanooga Department of Public Works will begin collecting on-demand loose leaves from residents beginning Tuesday, November 1. 

Loose leaf collection may be requested by city residents through the following actions; 

  1. Call 311 at 423-643-6311, 
  2. Request loose leaf collection online
  3. CHATT311 App on your Apple or Android device,  
  4. Email 311 at 311@chattanooga.gov.

Loose leaves should be separated from bagged yard waste, brush, and bulky items. Loose leaves should be placed on the curb. Residents should not rake leaves over storm drains, catch basins or curb inlets to prevent flooding.

Residents may contact CHATT311 with any additional questions. 

by

Calendar Of Events

Monday

October 24, 2022

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

October 25, 2022

Wednesday

October 26, 2022

Thursday

October 27, 2022

Friday

October 28, 2022

Saturday

October 29, 2022

Sunday

October 30, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more