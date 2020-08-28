157th Anniversary Of The Battle of Chickamauga To Be Commemorated Virtually

Visitors are invited to join park staff as we commemorate the 157th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga. Unfortunately, due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, our programs will be hosted virtually. They are scheduled to be conducted primarily on the park’s Facebook page at facebook.com/chickamauganps, from September 18 – 20, 2020.

In addition to online ranger-led programs, scheduled throughout the days, Park Historian Jim Ogden will present more in-depth virtual programs daily at 10 am and at 2 pm. These programs, lasting approximately 45 minutes, will focus on the respective day’s actions and will be followed by a LIVE Q&A session after the program concludes. If you wish to participate in this Q&A session, there are several ways to submit your questions:

Mail your questions to 3370 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742 by SEPTEMBER 11.

Email your questions to chch_information@nps.gov by SEPTEMBER 11.

by SEPTEMBER 11. Direct message your questions via the park’s Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram pages by SEPTEMBER 11.

Directly ask your questions by watching the “Live” event on Facebook.

Additionally, kids are invited to participate with a ranger in hands-on activities presented daily at 12 pm. These activities will be administered through the park’s Facebook page as well.

Thank you all for your continued support and participation during this difficult time. We hope to see you all again in the field soon.

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.

