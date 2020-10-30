157th Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Goes Virtual This Year

Visitors are invited to join park staff as we commemorate the 157th Anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga. Unfortunately, due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, our programs will be hosted virtually.

They are scheduled to be conducted on the park’s Facebook page and on the park’s YouTube page on the following dates and times:

November 21 & 22 at 11 am & 2 pm

November 23 at 11 am (The fight at Orchard Knob)

November 24 at 11 am (The Battle of Lookout Mountain)

November 25 at 11 am & 2 pm (The Battle of Missionary Ridge)

November 27 at 11 am & 2 pm (The Battle of Ringgold Gap)

As a reminder, on November 21 & 22, at 2 pm, kids are invited to participate in virtual hands-on activities, which will be administered through the park’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

On December 5, at 11 am, virtual visitors are encouraged to participate in an hour-long, LIVE Q&A session with Park Historian Jim Ogden concerning the siege and battles that took place in and around Chattanooga. If you wish to participate in this Q&A session, please join us on our Facebook page or on our YouTube Channel.

Thank you all for your continued support and participation during this difficult time. We hope to see you all again in the field soon.

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.

