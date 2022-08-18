159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon

From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations.

There will also be a special Jr. Ranger activity booklet that can be picked up inside the visitor center. Participants will receive a special Jr. Ranger badge by bringing the completed booklet back to the visitor center.

Beginning September 18, 1863, Union and Confederate forces clashed along the banks of West Chickamauga Creek. At stake was the transportation hub of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and with it, the fortunes of the fledgling Confederacy and the future of the United States and its citizens.

For three days the armies struggled through the woods and fields, leaving behind the broken dreams and lives of thousands of young men cut down in the prime of life. Despite the Confederate victory at Chickamauga, the US Army regrouped in Chattanooga, where a victory there marked the “Death Knell of the Confederacy.”

A complete program schedule, including times and descriptions, is available at the following web address: nps.gov/chch/chickamauga159.htm