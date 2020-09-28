15th Annual Moccasin Bend Fall Lecture Series Goes Virtual

National Park Partners presents the 15th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series with three unique events, presented live via webinar on October 12, 19, and 25.

Sponsored by Greg A. Vital since 2006, the Moccasin Bend Lecture Series brings thought leaders and subject matter experts each fall, to share stories and experiences related to National Parks, conservation, history, American Indian culture, and much more.

Each virtual event will feature the opportunity for registered guests to submit questions during the programs for live Q & A.

This year the 2020 Lecture Series kicks off at noon on Monday, October 12 at 12:00 p.m. with “When the Walk in the Park Goes Wrong: Emergency Response in Our National Parks,” featuring a talk from Lisa Hendy, Chief Ranger of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Lisa’s 26-year career includes assignments at many of the most visited National Parks and extensive experience with search + rescue, fire, and emergency response events.

The lecture series continues Monday, October 19 at 12:00 p.m.with “Revisiting The Passage: Ancient Cherokee Art Meets the 21st-century Waterfront.” This virtual panel discussion will feature Bill Glass and Demos Glass, the Glass Studio Artists who lead and created The Passage as part of the 21st Century Waterfront in downtown Chattanooga.

They will be joined by Ken Foster, the project linguist who researched the Cherokee alphabet and translations. Facilitating the panel will be Ann Coulter, with A. Coulter Consulting, and Mary Barnett with National Park Partners. In 2007, Barnett and Coulter created One Road, a documentary short about the creation of The Passage as told from the artists’ perspective.

The 2020 Moccasin Bend Lectures Series wraps up on Sunday, October 25 at 12:00 p.m. with “The Co-Evolution of Jazz Music and Indigenous Cultures,” a very special afternoon of music and a lively discussion of the influence of indigenous cultures on the evolution of jazz music - and vice versa! Nez Perce musician and educator Julia Keefe will share her beautiful music and extensive knowledge of how jazz music is rooted in American Indian cultures and continues to grow and change along with those cultures.

All three events will take place virtually, are free and open to the public, and require a simple registration to receive the event access link. To receive your link to access the live events please register for each event individually using the following links:

Link to register for Oct 12: “When the Walk in the Park Goes Wrong: Emergency Response in Our National Parks”

Link to register for Oct 19: “Revisiting The Passage: Ancient Cherokee Art Meets the 21st-century Waterfront”

Link to register for Oct 25: “The Co-Evolution of Jazz Music and Indigenous Cultures”

