16th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Returns To IMAX

National Park Partners presents the 16th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series with three unique events that explore cultural and conservation heritage within the National Park.

The Moccasin Bend Lecture Series is presented each fall with fascinating speakers and topics related to National Parks and conservation; Indigenous culture and history; and Chattanooga’s place in the U.S. Civil War. The series was founded in 2006 by Greg A. Vital and has been sustained into our 16th year through his generous sponsorship.

Our 2021 series will take place live at the IMAX Theater with an accompanying live broadcast via Zoom so that all guests have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A following the presentations. All lectures are on Monday evenings, September 13, October 4, November 15 and are free and open to the public.

We will follow all appropriate CDC policy and local health guidelines at the time of the events to provide a safe experience for our guests. Registration is required for each event separately, for either in-person or virtual participation. For more information and to register, please visit the event page at nppcha.org.

The 2021 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series begins on Monday, September 13 at 7:00 pm featuring guest speaker, Keith A. Hardison, Executive Director for the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. Mr. Hardison’s talk, “Character-Driven History: Chattanooga and the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center,” will provide an overview of why Chattanooga is considered the birthplace of the National Medal of Honor, and highlight a few of the recipients from the Civil War Campaign for Chattanooga.

The series continues on Monday, October 4 at 7:00 pm featuring “The Legacy of Julius Rosenwald and the Julius Rosenwald Schools National Historical Park Campaign” with guest speaker, Dr. Dorothy Canter, President of the Campaign’s board of directors. Dr. Canter will discuss the intersection of multiculturalism, civil rights, and philanthropy that provided the impetus for establishing the new National Historical Park.

The Moccasin Bend Lecture Series concludes on Monday, November 15 at 7:00 pm featuring guest speaker, Amy Kostine, the National Trails Program Coordinator for the Center for Historic Preservation at Middle Tennessee State University. Kostine’s talk, “Rivers, Rails & Roads: Transportation During the Cherokee Removal,” will explore the role different modes of transportation played in the Chattanooga area and beyond during the Cherokee Removal.

