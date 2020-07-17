17th Annual Texas Roadhouse Virtual Ride Supports Homes for Our Troops

For the 17th year, Texas Roadhouse will host a nationwide motorcycle ride to benefit Homes For Our Troops. This year, participants will ride separately, but enjoy a similar experience as in years past, all to support Veterans.

Each year, more than 8,000 riders participate in the Texas Roadhouse Ride for Homes For Our Troops (HFOT). Over the past 16 years, the Texas Roadhouse ride has raised more than $1.25 million nationwide, to help severely injured post-9/11 Veterans rebuild their lives.

Home For Our Troops is a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially-adapted custom homes for post 9-11 veterans, severely injured in the line of duty. The organization has completed more than 295 homes in 42 states with an additional 79 projects currently underway.

The virtual ride is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, from 9 a.m. to Noon.

For each $30 donation, registrants receive a commemorative t-shirt, a Virtual Ride 2020 Patch, and a food voucher to use by October 31, 2020.

Online registration only at HFOTUSA.org/bikerun. The first 100 individuals to register will be guaranteed a commemorative t-shirt.

Ride packets available for pick-up, with an emailed donation receipt: