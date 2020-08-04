2020 Head Of The Hooch Regatta To Go Virtual

Earlier this year the Head of the Hooch rowing regatta’s organizing committee established a COVID-19 Task Force to monitor the ongoing status of the pandemic and to determine the feasibility of holding the event on the water on November 7 and 8.

After carefully reviewing the local health situation and the guidelines for conducting a safe regatta set by the governing body (USRowing), the committee made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s on-the-water event.

Instead, the Head of the Hooch will be holding a virtual event where competitors will race via an online venue using their own indoor rowing machine in order to maintain continuity of the event and use it as a springboard into 2021.

“We are disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to converge on downtown Chattanooga for all of the festivities associated with the Hooch,” said Regatta Director Mike Connors. “Chattanooga remains one of the premier rowing venues in the country and a favorite of our athletes, coaches, spectators and vendors. We look forward to returning to downtown Chattanooga in 2021.”

For more information, visit headofthehooch.org.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!