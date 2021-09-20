20th Annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest Returns To The Southside

The Chattanooga Market will present the 20th annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest with a 2-day festival on Saturday, October 9th and Sunday, October 10th.

The weekend blends Chattanooga producers with German accents such as a live oompah band, cultural food offerings and dozens of different varieties of beer.

The festival began 19 years ago and has continued to grow since, adding a variety of offerings. "This year is special," says Chris Thomas, Executive Director of Chattanooga Market. "COVID prevented us from holding Oktoberfest in 2020 (along with so many other events). We're very excited for its return in 2021, knowing that locals and visitors will be looking forward to coming back."

THE ENTERTAINMENT:

Fan favorite, The Wustbrats Oompah Band, will return under the big tent at the festival entrance. The group plays all weekend long, with plenty of chicken dancing for the whole family. At the other end of the First Horizon Pavilion, the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage will feature contemporary music.

Additionally, Saturday evening at 7 pm under the main tent, the annual Mr. and Ms. Chattanooga Oktoberfest contest will be held.. An applause-based, casual and fun contest, it’s a “see and be seen” sort of event. Interested individuals simply report to the tent at 6:45 pm to jump into the fun.

FOOD + DRINK:

German-inspired foods will be sold by local caterers and food trucks will sell additional choices sure to please any palate. Market vendors enjoy participating in the themed weekend with creative twists on their everyday products—apple strudel, pretzel-wrapped brats and more.

Chattanooga Oktoberfest® is known for an expansive selection of local and seasonal beers, dozens of different different varieties. Patrons can purchase a 20oz stein for an extra full pour—4 bonus ounces.

DETAILS:

Admission to Chattanooga Oktoberfest is FREE.

German costume is highly recommended.

Hours: Saturday, 10 am-8 pm and Sunday, 11 am - 4 pm.

Look for Chattanooga Oktoberfest merchandise for sale, including commemorative ceramic beer steins, while they last.

No pets are allowed inside the pavilion–compliance is appreciated.

Visit ChattanoogaOktoberfest.com for more information