A Chef Caters To Children

Terence Locke, Sr. launches children’s cookbook

“I find its always best to shock the world,” says a chef with many irons in the fire, so to speak. Terence Locke Sr. did not know that he was going to be an author when he started his catering company Chef Express four years ago.

After working this past year on his children’s cookbook, “Daddy What You Cooking?”, Terence is ecstatic to host the launch this Sunday.

“The book will hopefully get kids to open up and bond with their families, specifically their father,” Terence said. He goes on to explain the characters of the dynamic family in the book. The sister Nikki is named after his real sister who of course loves her brothers even if she acts like she doesn’t.

The older brother Anthony is Terence’s homage to his actual older brother who passed away a few years ago to cystic fibrosis.

Nicole, mother and gym owner, is not named after anyone specific but she likes to eat healthy and promote physical activity. Terence, the father, is just like the man of the same name who wrote the book as he loves to bond with his kids while teaching culinary skills and encouraging literacy.

“Baby Preston is actually me because I am the baby amongst my three siblings, but I am also represented as the dad, Terence. I did this to show that the learner can be the educator and vice versa.” Father to five-year-old Terence Jr., Terence says his son was his inspiration to write the book.

As this is the first in an illustrated series, Terence would love to see “Daddy What You Cooking?” come to life on the screen through Netflix or Amazon.

His book is available on Amazon but you can snag a signed copy at this Sunday’s celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Chattanooga Event Space. The family friendly event will have free food catered by Sheila's Creations with music, a coloring book station, and merchandise.

Terence is the third and youngest caterer in his family who followed in the footsteps of his aunt Sheila Ward and his uncle Leon Rice. His mentors were not only great chefs but great business owners who were able to teach him about food and finances. Sheila owns O’Sheila’s Creations, a caterer who fed companies like BMW. Leon is the culinary arts teacher at Brainerd High, with over fifteen years’ experience.

Terence began his edible entrepreneurship at a young age by selling pre-made, homemade plates of food out of the house and delivering to local companies. He then got his big lunch break when one of the employees from the company he delivered to asked Terence to cater his wedding. What began as a plate-by-plate operation turned into the now successful Chef Express that can feed three hundred.

Still hungry to feed minds along with bellies, Terence started Pots & Tots, a summer program for children 8 to 12 years old who are interested in home economics with an emphasis on cooking.

Hoping to partner with a vegan chef this year, Terence will host kids for a six-week, 2-hour, once a week class that includes a small graduation ceremony. “We invite the community along with the parents and have guest speakers that discuss entrepreneurship, family and food,” Terence said.

His mission with all of it is to “go beyond just catering food. Promoting the advancement of young entrepreneurs and serving the less fortunate through acts of kindness, we strive to cater to the needs of our community.”

If you can’t make this Sunday’s event, order your copy from daddywhatyoucooking.com and follow them on Facebook.

If you want to enjoy Terence’s recipes by tasting as well as reading, then contact him through chefexpress.com