A Southside Tradition Returns

The Chattanooga Market is back for another season

Since 2001, one of the Southside’s most popular destinations has been the Chattanooga Market at the First Tennessee Pavilion. Tens of thousands of locals and visitors alike (many driving from hours away) come to the Southside every Sunday throughout the spring and summer, enjoying the combination farmers market, craft fair, arts and musical festival.

Come this weekend, spring will finally feel official as the Chattanooga Market will open for its 2018 season, and the celebration will be taking place all weekend long.

Normally, the well-known Chattanooga tradition takes place each Sunday, but this weekend the season opener will be held on both Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and on Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

The local artists and farmers market features producer-only vendors from nearby areas. This means that everything sold has been created or grown by the vendors themselves—a principle the Market has upheld since its inception 18 years ago.

In early spring, herbs, flowers, plants and trees will take center stage, with strawberries arriving shortly. Every Sunday also boasts plenty of artists specializing in photography, painting, wood-working, jewelry, and more.

Over 200 vendors are expected for opening weekend, and many are new. Just about every category of craft can be found—there is something for everyone.

Regulars come to enjoy lunch at one of the several dozen food truck eateries: Asian, BBQ, grilled cheese, fried chicken, Greek, Mexican...or, folks can grab a fresh baked pretzel to nosh while shopping and connecting with friends.

And for those interested in gathering the makings for fresh meals, meats, cheeses and baked goods are always a staple.

Plus, every Sunday live music takes the EPB Stage for two free concerts, one at 12:30 p.m. and the second at 2 p.m. This weekend kicks off with Sweet Georgia Sound on Saturday (both shows) and then on Sunday, longtime local favorite Jennifer Daniels takes the stage at 12:30 p.m., followed by Martin Rodriguez at 2 p.m.

But what makes the Chattanooga Market so special? It’s because the organizers truly understand what it means to be part of the community.

Each weekend, they feature a special event that supports one of a multitude of local charities, including (but not limited to) the Erlanger Foundation, Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation, Chambliss Children’s Home and the Chattanooga Food Bank. In many cases they provide the platform for the charities’ annual fundraising efforts, which have become signature community events, with an annual charitable contribution of over $200,000.

So whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a visitor to our fair city, the place to be this weekend is at the First Tennessee Pavilion on Carter St. (across from Finley Stadium). Just make sure you get there early: there’s so much to do, you want to make sure you have time to see, taste, and hear it all.