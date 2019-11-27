A Step Away, A World Apart

Rediscovering a gem overlooking the river

In recent years Chattanooga has evolved into an up-and-coming metropolitan. The once small city has experienced tremendous growth in the creation of locally owned restaurants, musical joints, and comedy clubs. One such addition is the Bluff View Art District, Chattanooga’s very first art district.

Dr. Charles and Mary Portera, the owners of Bluff View, have spent the last 25 years developing the 1.5 city blocks into one of the most popular destinations in Chattanooga. The historic neighborhood is located just a hop, skip, and a jump from downtown Chattanooga. The district spans across a large bluff and boasts a breathtaking view of the Tennessee River.

The scenic art district is home to many courtyards, restaurants, an art gallery, and even, while not owned by the Porteras, a couple of museums. With it’s wide array, the Bluff View Art District is dedicated to the visual, horticultural, and culinary arts.

In concurrence with its name, Bluff View is the place to see fine art. The River Gallery is one of Chattanooga’s premier houses for museum-quality paintings, crafts, and sculptures. The River Gallery features local, regional, and even national artists and displays art in various mediums. A part of the community since 1992, this institution of creativity caters to art lovers with monthly exhibits and artist showcases.

For museum enthusiasts, Bluff View contains the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Houston Museum. The Hunter Museum is a leading proprietor of American Art focusing on diversity and contemporary based art. The Houston Museum celebrates and preserves Anna Houston’s extensive collection of glass art.

In the warmer months, the spotlight shines on Bluff View’s iconic Sculpture Garden. Outdoor admirers can be found walking the spiral pathway, appreciating the sculptures, well-constructed gardens, meditation area, and the spectacular view of the Tennessee River.

Not to be outdone, the restaurants that pepper the art district have consistently been reviewed as some of the best eateries in Chattanooga. Culinary talent is displayed in the four eateries that call Bluff View home. What makes these restaurants and cafes interesting is they are connected through a shared community.

The Bluff View Bakery is an artisan bakery, a rarity these days, known for its delectable bread. A pillar of Bluff View, the bakery supplies all the bread for the district’s restaurants and coffee house. Every loaf of bread is made in house, every morning, with high-quality ingredients.

One of Bluff View’s biggest draw is their award-winning coffee house. If you’re a student, young professional, or a mature coffee lover, then you’ve probably heard of Rembrandt’s Coffee House. Rembrandt’s is a European style café that offers a variety of house-roasted coffees, home-made breads, and mouth-watering pastries.

They also have a full breakfast, lunch menu and make custom cakes. The charming café embodies the atmosphere and environment that radiates throughout the Bluff View Art District.

Wine connoisseurs are welcome at the Back Inn Café, built in a renovated colonial revival mansion, where you can enjoy modern American cuisine in three different beautiful settings: the library, the sunrooms, or on the patio.

Out of towners who wish to be surrounded by creativity and engagement can stay at the Bluff View Inn. The outstanding bed and breakfast is broken up among three turn-of-the-century houses. These quaint homes combine modern amenities with a historical ambiance that delights visitors and tourists alike.

Named the “Best of The Best Italian restaurant” two years in a row, Tony’s Pasta Shop & Trattoria is a must for everyone, especially travelers. Drawing from traditional Sicilian recipes, Tony’s Pasta Shop is the best place to enjoy Italian cuisine in a comfortable environment.

The Bluff View Art District has been a decades-long development devoted to creating a haven that honors and recognizes art in all its mediums. This budding community has enhanced the art scene in the Chattanooga area. The Bluff View Art District is an amalgamation of creativity and historical appeal. In short, a wonderful addition to our great city.