All About The Center City

Keeping up with all the vibrant changes in the Scenic City

For so many of us, Chattanooga is synonymous with Home. It’s a place that pulls us back time and time again. An undeniable charm exists in the valley surrounded by luscious mountains and a stunning river. The once dismal industry town is now a memory in sleepy history books.

Chattanooga has come a long way from its 1969 accolade of “Country's Most Polluted City” to one of the most critically acclaimed outdoor spots in the USA. Decades of artists, chefs, urban planners, politicians, developers, teachers, athletes, and movers and shakers have incubated the city into a mecca of community driven collectiveness.

The city has developed a soul that brings people from all over the world to visit and even start a new life. A booming restaurant scene, a growing infrastructure, and an ever-increasing focus on arts and community education are at the forefront of the city’s collective.

So we decided to start writing about it. The city between the bridges, the formerly best kept secret around, has risen to take its rightful place on the world’s map. So much is happening and changing in Chattanooga on a constant basis that we decided to give it its own section. But a city isn’t a self-contained entity.

Behind everything going on are amazing people that want the best for our budding community. Here, we’ll learn about these people, the places where they find their fulfillment, we’ll learn about the events that they make happen, and the studios, kitchens, offices, stages, tattoo parlors, and galleries where ideas come to fruition.

We’ll explore what makes Chattanooga’s heart beat. We’ll dig in, gloves off, and hopefully learn as much as we can about a city on the rise to stardom. We’ll visit the zoo and find out about exciting new animals coming to our city. We’ll visit the galleries and restaurants and see what’s going on at Chattanooga Workspace. We’ll try to keep up with what’s happening on Main Street. We’ll try to listen and grow along the way.

And we’ll also spend some time talking about the people that are helping to counteract the city's adversities.

Exciting things are on the horizon for our home. This booming growth is in its infancy. People are gravitating to the city center in droves and new restaurants and businesses seem to open every time I drive downtown. People even like soccer now—you would have never believed it 20 years ago.

All of these things and so many more have turned Chattanooga into a powerhouse of creativity, tourism, and adventure. We’ll dive down the rabbit hole and see how deep it goes. Jumping in deep tends to open more and more doors. We’ll open these doors and then see what’s next.

If you ask me, I don’t think the doors will ever stop. Someone will always be there with a new idea, a new trend, a new exciting prospect. And we would love to hear from you. Let us know what we’re missing and how we’re doing.