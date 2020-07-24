Annual Tennessee Valley Heart Walk Goes Virtual This Fall

Today, the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, announced that the annual Heart Walk would become a virtual experience later this year.

For over 30 years, Chattanoogans have joined together at the annual Heart Walk to honor local heart and stroke survivors while raising important funds for the mission of the American Heart Association.

“After thoughtful consideration, we’ve decided to transition the Heart Walk to a virtual experience and your support of our mission is more critical now than ever. We launched many successful virtual spring events and we will continue infusing new ideas to make elements interactive and compelling,” said Emily Fuller, Executive Director of the American Heart Association.

“From home, we can still fight heart disease and stroke together” said Anthony Houston, President and Chief Operating Officer of CHI Memorial and 2020 Tennessee Valley Heart Challenge Chair. “Even in a pandemic, people in our community are experiencing heart attacks and stroke, which makes it even more important to raise awareness by walking together from wherever we are.”

The Association is working diligently to provide reliable, science-based information for the approximately 120 million people in the United States who currently have one or more cardiovascular conditions and who already may be at higher risk for COVID-19 complications. For those living with heart disease or having survived a stroke, preventing the virus is key.

The Heart Walk is locally sponsored in Chattanooga by CHI Memorial - Healthy for Good sponsor and Vascular Institute of Chattanooga - Life is Why Sponsor.

To register and get more information, visit http://chattanoogaheartwalk.org