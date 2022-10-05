Association Of Volleyball Professionals Grass Nationals Coming To Chattanooga

Jeff Conover is the Senior Director of Programming for the Association of Volleyball Professionals or AVP for short and he joined Greg Larnerd on ESPN Radio's "The Word With G" this week to talk about an exciting event coming to Chattanooga this weekend, October 8th and 9th, the Grass Nationals.

AVP has been for a long time known as a beach volleyball entity, but they've expanded to a grass tour, and it'll be coming to the Scenic City for the first time ever out at Camp Jordan.

Jeff talked about what attracted the AVP to want to come to Chattanooga, who can enter the event, what the players will be playing for, a little bit about his background in volleyball, attending the event, and so much more.

For more information check it out here.

Listen to the conversation here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4AGnP9Smt98SCDSHUzJTuW