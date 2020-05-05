Auction benefiting Tennessee Aquarium offering animal-care experiences, behind-the-scenes opportunities

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to feed a penguin, train an otter or cook for a shark? Does the prospect of donning waders and sloshing through streams in the name of science make your stomach flutter with excitement?

If so, an ongoing silent auction benefiting the Tennessee Aquarium offers up dozens of one-of-a-kind items and special experiences that will satisfy your curiosity and provide financial support to a Chattanooga institution during the current health crisis.

The online auction will continue through May 21 at 32auctions.com/TNAquarium. Participants can bid on a collection of 58 items, including hand-made crafts, photographs and paintings produced by Aquarium staff and volunteers as well as unique opportunities to take part in animal care behind the scenes.

Some of the available items include:

A private dinner for up to eight prepared by St. John’s Restaurant executive chef Rebecca Barron and served in the Ocean Journey building

Meet and interact with a Giant Pacific Octopus

Assist with lemur, penguin or otter care

After-hours guided Aquarium tour and beer tasting hosted by Naked River Brewing

Sleepover and birthday overnights in the Ocean Journey building, including after-hours guided tour and on-site meal

Field trips to conduct hands-on science alongside Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute biologists

One-of-a-kind artwork created by Aquarium animals

The goal for this auction is to raise $20,000, which will support the Aquarium’s Emergency Operations Fund. This account was established to support ongoing operational costs, including animal care, during the Aquarium’s prolonged closure to visitors.

In addition to its own auction, the Aquarium has also provided items and experiences for a community-wide auction hosted by the Chattanooga Tourism Company. Companies whose goods and services are available in the “We Love Chattanooga” auction will receive all proceeds from winning bids.

The CTC’s auction will be open until 6 p.m. on May 12 at 32auctions.com/welovechattanooga.