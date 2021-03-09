Austin Hatcher Foundation Announces New Automotive Project “Keiki Cobra”

The Austin Hatcher Foundation announces their next automotive project, the “Keiki Cobra” Factory Five MK4 Roadster. The assembly is part of the Foundation’s STEM-based Industrial Arts Education/Therapy programming at their all-new Education Advancement Center located at 1705 S. Holtzclaw Avenue.

The project is funded in part by a grant from the Kawasaki Family Foundation and all proceeds from the sale of the finished project will go to help families dealing with the effects of pediatric cancer.

“Learning your child has cancer is devastating to a family in so many ways,” says Rose Kawasaki, Austin Hatcher board member. “The effect of chemotherapy on the child causes degeneration of cognitive and dexterity abilities, and the Industrial Arts Program is designed to help rebuild those abilities while also engaging the whole family in a fun and educational project. That is why the Kawasaki Family Foundation feels so blessed to be a part of this build.”

This vehicle has been named the “Keiki Cobra” to highlight the mission behind the patient build. “Keiki” is the Hawaiian word for “child” and exemplifies the patients that will be primarily working on the build. The foundation’s pediatric patients and their families will begin work on this project on Saturday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Future build dates will be announced, and once the vehicle is completely assembled and ready for sale, it will be taken to auction in Spring 2022 to raise much-needed funds that allow the foundation to continue offering services at no cost to families.

“The Keiki Cobra is such an exciting opportunity for our patients and families,” said Austin Hatcher Foundation President Amy Jo Osborn. “It is so unique and personal to our mission to erase the effects of childhood cancer, and it is even more special that we get to partner with the Kawasaki Family Foundation.”

Children with cancer, their siblings and parents can call the Austin Hatcher Foundation to schedule an evaluation or register for services including Educational support, Neurocognitive testing, Industrial Arts, Occupational Therapy, and Mental Health support by contacting Becky Lyle, Patient Navigator, at beckyl@hatcherfoundation.org. In-Person and Telehealth services are available daily by appointment and are provided at no charge.

Individuals of all ages affected by childhood cancer can register to participate in the group builds or schedule individual or family build dates by contacting Lauren Kelly, Family Service Coordinator, at lauren@hatcherfoundation.org.

