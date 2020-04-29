Austin Hatcher Foundation To Participate In GivingTuesday Now

May 5, 2020 set as a new global day of giving and unity as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer will participate in GivingTuesday Now on May 5, a worldwide effort to raise funds and awareness for organizations needing vital support during COVID-19. The Austin Hatcher Foundation is raising funds online through GoFundMe Charity, an organization that will match donations to the Austin Hatcher Foundation up to $1,000.

Like all organizations, the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer has been greatly affected by COVID-19. While the foundation was able to adapt and offer services to patients via telehealth, numerous fundraising events were canceled due to the outbreak, creating a significant loss in revenue for the foundation.

Donated funds will be used to continue telehealth support services and provide at-home therapy and recovery supplies to patients and families dealing with pediatric cancer and its side-effects.

“Our top priority is ensuring our patients still have access to the top-quality care we provide. We’re grateful for the opportunity to provide this remotely via telehealth, but we still need help to keep these services going,” said Austin Hatcher Foundation President Amy Jo Osborn. “We’re glad to take part in this day of giving and appreciate all who are making a difference for our families and staff.”

Contributions to the foundation’s fundraiser can be made securely online at hatcherfoundation.org/givingtuesdaynow. In order to have funds matched by GoFundMe Charity, at least $1,000 in donations must be made by 10 individual contributions by May 5.