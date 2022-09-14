Basecamp Finale To Feature Local Artists, Nonprofit Speakers And More At Waterhouse Pavilion

The last Basecamp of 2022 takes place this Wednesday, and the free community event will feature yoga and local artists in addition to coworking, coffee, lunch and happy hour networking.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miller Plaza/Waterhouse Pavilion, attendees can hear from speakers and also engage with local artists to create poetry and works of art.

The artists include:

Meredith Garrett (also known as River City Street Poet)

Josiah Golson

and crafts with The Chattanooga Library

Plus hear from officials with:

ArtsBuild

Hip Hop CHA

1 Million Cups

The coworking event, hosted by The Enterprise Center and The Company Lab, begins at Waterhouse Pavilion (also known as Miller Plaza) downtown at 9 a.m., and ends with Happy Hour and networking at The Moxy from 5-7 p.m.

“We want to provide spaces that nurture collaborations and foster creativity that benefit us all,” said Gabrielle Chevalier, marketing and communications manager for The Enterprise Center. “Bringing local artists and entrepreneurs (and aspiring entrepreneurs) together is just one more way The Enterprise Center is working to expand access and empower communities across Chattanooga.”

As a monthly event leading up to CO.LAB’s annual Will This Float competition next month, Basecamp is also a space for community members to meet the team behind the project, as well as sign up to pitch ideas.

“Will This Float? has helped birth some of the city’s coolest businesses, including Variable Inc., CPR Wrap, ChattTaste and Other Milk,” CO.LAB Director of Communications Chloé Morrison said. “This year, the pitch competition is open to both high school students and adults.”

CO.LAB will announce officially on Wednesday a monetary prize that’s being added to the student track, and a deadline extension for applications. Those with ideas now have until Sept. 30 to apply.

Anyone interested in attending can see the full schedule of events and reserve your spot here, and everyone is invited to bring a friend or colleague.