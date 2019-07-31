Behind the Scenes At Scenic City Clay Arts

Where everyone can get their hands dirty

The arts scene in Chattanooga is continuously evolving, and the clay arts have recently made a major comeback. There are various ceramic studios scattered across our local area, but Scenic City Clay Arts has a much bigger purpose.

Not only is it a nonprofit focused on education and giving back to the community, but its main goal is to make the clay arts accessible to anyone who wants to give ceramics a try.

Today, Scenic City Clay Arts is located on the lower level of ArtsBuild in the heart of downtown, but it wasn’t always in a spacious studio filled with giant blocks of clay and beautifully decorated ceramic pieces. It was first started in 2007 as a project for the city of Chattanooga in a small closet at Warner Park.

After the zoo was developed, the studio moved to another closet in John A. Patten Recreation Center until their funding was pulled in 2014. The potters at Scenic City Clay Arts believed in their growing community and applied for nonprofit status. Ten years after their creation, they moved into their current location and shifted their focus to education, community access, and outreach.

Earlier this week I had the pleasure of making my way to Scenic City Clay Arts and meeting with their executive director, Joy Key. Joy has an admirable appreciation for the ceramic arts and our local community. She plays a huge role in raising money to allow the studio to do outreach programs.

Her face lit up as she told me about a full class Scenic City Clay Arts held last spring where they worked with our local Y-CAP program for at-risk middle school boys. The boys absolutely loved the class and Joy told me, “There is something very therapeutic and calming about working with clay and getting your hands back in the earth.”

This therapeutic aspect is a key part of the work SCCA does. Their upcoming open studio night for veterans is the perfect example of the therapeutic connection they aim to provide. On August 9th from 6 to 8 p.m. all veterans are invited to the studio free of charge to create pieces or watch the entire process.

This event has no specific outcome other than helping veterans connect with our local community. Scenic City Clay Arts is focused on providing events like this in order to create a platform where everyone feels included.

In addition to outreach programs, Scenic City Clay Arts offers membership programs and classes at all levels. Their thriving membership program is ideal; even if you are not experienced all you need is a love for ceramics.

Joy said it best when she told me, “Membership welcomes people of all skill levels—it’s a time for you to come in and work on your own pieces. The program provides you with a thriving community of members who work to make you better.”

Through their membership you have access to everything in the studio, including ceramic supplies and teachers. If you want to try something new before becoming a member, their beginner level class is the perfect opportunity.

It is appropriately named “Get Your Hands Dirty” and beginners have the chance to start getting comfortable with clay while creating five unique pieces. The classes for more experienced artists range from Mug Making and Dinnerware to Wheel 3 where you can practice your technique.

Scenic City Clay Arts truly encompasses what it means to be an art studio devoted to giving back to the community. The potters who work there are passionate about sharing the entire ceramics process from the moment they open a bag of clay all the way through firing.

They believe creating functional pottery is a traditional craft and it is their responsibility to share it with others. Although Scenic City Clay Arts appeals to a special audience, they are focused on expanding the clay arts to more people on a local scale and to absolutely anyone who wants to try it.

They have recently updated their hours and their class list is impressive. If you are interested in helping sponsor camps, taking classes, purchasing a membership, or receiving updates, you can do so through their website, sceniccityclayarts.org, or on their Facebook page.