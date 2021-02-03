Bond Arts & Culture Series Honors Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, Chattanooga State will present a series of virtual events open to the campus and community during February.

The Bond Arts & Culture Series, The Ties That Bond, will kick off February with a Tribute to C.C. Bond, a video presentation on February 3. The late Dr. Claude C. Bond was a longtime educator and activist known in the community for his work toward improving race relations. Viewers may log on at any point and watch the tribute here.

Dr. Adonijah Bakari will present Hidden Facts and Truths About Black History, a BHM seminar, covering African history, culture, religion, and philosophical thoughts on February 10 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. This presentation can be accessed on zoom.us. Enter Meeting ID 985 6875 5992 with Passcode 272121.

Dr. Bakari, a Temple University graduate with a Ph.D. in African American Studies, is the chair of Middle Tennessee State University’s Africana Studies Program and the co-founder and co-director of Brother-to-Brother, a Nashville-based initiative that seeks to empower young men, their families and communities through social service, economic development and educational enrichment programs. An international traveler, Dr. Bakari has visited African nations and studied in Brazil, Costa Rica, Peru and Australia.

An amazing lineup of films will offer individuals the chance to view seven films streaming now on Hulu, Netflix or PBS. Students and employees of Chattanooga State can access most of the films for free through the Kolwyck Library & Information Commons (KLIC). Panel discussions will be hosted during the “African American Film Festival” scheduled for February 16-18. See times and Zoom login information below.

On February 24, Dr. Jameta Barlow will discuss Black Health and Wellness.

MOVIE PANEL DISCUSSIONS:

BlackKklansman // February 16 @ 6 p.m.

Discussion with Criminal Investigator Chuck Martin

WATCH>> https://bit.ly/3onwP9b | Meeting ID 953 1296 4692 | Passcode 852591

Good Trouble // February 17 @ 12 p.m.

Discussion with Bettie Mae Fikes, the “Voice” of Selma

WATCH>> https//bit.ly/3a8DK0Q | Meeting ID 961 0342 7129| Passcode 239593

If Beale Street Could Talk // February 17 @ 1:15 p.m.

Discussion with Chattanooga State BOSS Director Amanda Jordan and her husband Pastor JaMichael Jordan

WATCH>> https://bit.ly/2YkFZsG | Meeting ID 962 9819 0739| Passcode 035761

I Am Not Your Negro // February 17 @ 6 p.m.

Discussion with Dr. Felysha Jenkins and Chaplain Chris Jones

WATCH>> https://bit.ly/3cl1sKk | Meeting ID 990 7212 6358| Passcode 408347

See You Yesterday // February 18 @ 12 p.m.

Discussion with the writer of the film Stefon Bristol

WATCH>> https://www.netflix.com/

Boss - The Black Experience in Business // February 18 @ 1:15 p.m.

Discussion with Avanade’s Jamal Pope and Jonathan Norris from the U.S. Bank

WATCH>> https://bit.ly/3t62O1h | Meeting ID 940 1054 0332| Passcode 741844

Blacking Up - Hip-Hop's Remix of Race and Identity // February 18 @ 12 p.m.

Discussion with Dr. Christopher Emdin, Columbia University

WATCH>> https://bit.ly/3iXhAml | Meeting ID 955 8776 3622 | Passcode 375091

FINAL EVENT:

Black Health & Wellness // February 24 @ 12 p.m.

Dr. Jameta Barlow will discuss wellness and disparities in African American health

DISCUSSION PANEL>> zoom.us | Meeting ID 977 4903 2216| Passcode 315987

