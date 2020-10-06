Brainerd Leaders Launch Brainerd Community Food Pantry

The Brainerd Community Food Pantry, located at Brainerd United Methodist Church - 4315 Brainerd Road, will open on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Days & Times of Distribution:

2 nd Wednesday of the month, 4:30-6:30 PM

Wednesday of the month, 4:30-6:30 PM 4th Wednesday of the month, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank serves roughly eighteen zip codes through their voucher and emergency food box programs; approximately 10% of the requests are coming from the Brainerd zip code, 37411.

“The Brainerd Community has seen a significant increase in the need for food from its most vulnerable residents. The time to act and come together to care for our neighbors is now,” says Chairman of the Advisory Board, Bess Steverson.

The hope is that the voucher organizations in the Brainerd area will give their voucher donations to this pantry and allow those in need to have a convenient pantry near their homes.

The pantry will be modeled after the Red Bank Community Pantry, enlisting volunteers and support from the broader Brainerd community. Currently, the Red Bank Pantry serves approximately 175 families twice a month, roughly 800 individuals.

Due to the size of the Brainerd community and the diversity of the population, the Advisory Board anticipates a larger number of families and individuals will be served.

Volunteers and donations are needed. Please visit our website www.brainerdfoodpantry.com to make a donation and sign up to be a volunteer.

If you wish to mail a check, please make it payable to the Brainerd Community Food Pantry and send to Brainerd UMC at 4315 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37414., and include an email address.

