Brew Skies Oktoberfest Returns To Downtown Chattanooga On October 15th

Brew Skies Beer Festival, the signature fundraiser for the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club, is returning after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

All proceeds from the event benefit the projects of the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club, including their work at multiple public schools located north of the Tennessee River, constructing an all-inclusive playground at Rivermont Elementary School and building latrines in rural villages with partners in Haiti.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, October 15, 2021

Time: 6pm – 7pm VIP Only, 7pm – 10pm General Admission

Location: AT&T Field, 201 Power Alley Chattanooga, TN 37402

Ticket Options:VIP: $75 - Includes Early Admission (6pm), Specialty Larger Size Cup, Exclusive VIP Tastings of Specialty Beers and Private VIP Area Access. Only 20% of tickets will be available = No Lines!

Regular Admission: $45 - Admission Starts at 7pm. Includes unlimited beer samples and commemorative cup.

Designated Driver: $15 - For those who are amazing friends and plan not to imbibe.

Day of Walk Up: $75 - Not a planner? That’s okay! Walk Up tickets will be for sale for entry starting at 7pm.

Over 70 beers will be available along with cider and seltzer options. Participating breweries include: Wanderlinger Brewing (Chatt), Buck Bald Brewing (Copperhill), Naked River Brewing (Chatt), Hutton & Smith Brewing (Chatt), Mad Knight Brewing Co. (Chatt), Common John Brewing (Manchester), Tri Hop Brewery (Maryville), Chattanooga Brewing Co (Chatt), Oddstory Brewing Co. (Chatt), Five Wits Brewing Company (Chatt), Monday Night Brewing (Atlanta), Tennessee Brew Works (Nashville), Yazoo Brewing (Madison), The Tap House & Empyreal Brewing Co. (Chatt), Big River (Chatt), Three Taverns Craft Brewery (Decatur, GA), Heaven & Ale (Chatt).

The event will be held rain or shine and is limited to those 21+.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets: chattanoogabreakfastrotary.com/brew-skies

The event is sponsored by Food City, FirstBank, Playcore, The Chattanooga Heart Institute, Big 106.9, and ESPN Chattanooga 95.3.

COVID-19 Statement: The Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary and The Chattanooga Lookouts have taken enhanced health and safety measures for attendees, our beer suppliers, volunteers, and employees. Attendees must follow all posted instructions while attending Brew Skies Oktoberfest. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By attending Brew Skies Oktoberfest, attendees voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

If the event is canceled, ticket holders will receive a full refund.