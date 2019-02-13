Brews To Linger Over

WanderLinger Brewing Co. serves beer, board games, and a chill atmosphere

In Chattanooga’s rapidly developing downtown, the only certainty is that something new will appear out of thin air seemingly every time you blink. The good thing, unlike in a lot of cities, is that many of these newcomers are really exciting and fantastic.

WanderLinger Brewing Company is one of the city’s newest gems, a combination brewery taproom, music venue, and art gallery. Increased competition has raised the stakes of what it takes to be successful, and WanderLinger is more than ready to step up to the plate and knock the ball out of the park.

Mike Dial, like so many others, began as an amateur home brewer whose hobby steadily took up more of both his time and his garage space. The difference about Mike? He proved early on that he was really talented. He brewed in his home for ten years, perfecting his craft and growing in Chattanooga’s local homebrewing community. He joined the Barley Mob, a club for brewers in Chattanooga.

“He was surrounded with encouragement, wisdom, and the means to continue to improve his craft,” said his brother and business partner Chris Dial.

Mike began entering and winning competitions. These successes led to exponential growth in Mike's ideals and confidence in his abilities. Four years ago, the two brothers began to have serious discussions about opening a brewery.

Chattanooga was in the midst of a wonderful growth spurt that left plenty of room to support a new brewery, and it was time to start developing the idea into a reality. Mike and Chris knew they possessed the talent to make it happen. All they had to do was the leg work. They signed a lease at King Street Station in 2016, but major remodeling delays pushed their project back for more than two years.

What may have proven detrimental to other, less determined entrepreneurs never deterred the Dial brothers from chasing their dreams of owning their own business. They are thrilled to now be serving the beers that they love in a comfortable, communal space.

Mike and Chris retain a strong focus on their family. They hired Jarrod Szydlowski as their assistant brewer and have drawn on their sister Andrea Watson’s accounting skills for their bookkeeping. They have garnered financial support and physical help from other family members all around the country. They are proud to call WanderLinger a family business.

“WanderLinger as a name came about from Mike and his wife Mandy being avid backpackers and hikers. What do you do in the woods? Wander and Linger!” said Chris, who deals with the administration side of the brewery. He does it all, everything from marketing to sales, management, and social media.

Their great love of the outdoors spills over into their brews. Names such as Appalachian Alt, Mt. Sterling Pilsner, Hillwalker IPA, and King Salamander Stout mingle with their tap handle and brewery designs. Tennessee’s state tree, the tulip poplar, sits proudly as part of their logo.

WanderLinger is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight, and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. WanderLinger is a pet-friendly environment, so Francois the French Bulldog is always welcome.

It’s also a family-friendly hangout until 8 p.m., with plenty of board games. A food truck is typically out front to fill hungry bellies and guests are welcome to bring food.

The walls host a rotating collection of pieces from Chattanooga’s artists, which invokes a sense of pride in Chattanooga’s artistic community. Live music is presented almost constantly.

Despite the name, I don’t think WanderLinger will be wandering anywhere. I think they are here to linger for the long haul.