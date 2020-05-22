Calling All Canines: Feature Your Mutt With MAC

Want a chance to feature you and your pup in McKamey Animal Center's "Not Your Average Virtual Mutt-er Run" promotions? This year’s event, while virtual, is taking place Sunday, July 12, and is joined by title sponsor Little Debbie.

"This would have been MAC's second annual Mutt-er Run, and we will definitely bring it back to the center next year- but for now, we are asking individuals and families to get creative and have fun with their dogs at home or the location of their choice," said Mindy Kolin, development director.

MAC is seeking photos and videos they can use in promotions on social media showcasing the creativity of people and pups with slip n' slides, DIY agility courses, doing tricks, and other fun ways of playing.

Formerly scheduled in-person, this virtual event encourages participants to still have fun supporting homeless animals and the safety net services MAC provides to neighbors in need while practicing social distancing.

Over the past few months MAC has taken in dozens of pets needing emergency shelter as well as strays after the tornado, in addition to the free food, supplies, and medical care provided to families in need during COVID-19 so families can keep their pet and not surrender it.

“McKee Foods, bakers of Little Debbie® snacks, is happy to be a part of McKamey Animal Centers’ first Virtual Mutter Run to help support their safety net programs, but also to have fun and smile while we are practicing social distancing." said Jacquelyn Webb, McKee Communications Coordinator.

Video and photo submissions must be sent by June 15 to Mindy Kolin at mkolin@mckameyanimalcenter.org If your submission is used, you will receive a MAC t-shirt.

Additionally, Virtual Mutt-er Run registration is open. The event is $35 for individuals 12 and over and $10 for 11 and under. All participants will receive an event t-shirt and the first 100 participants will also receive a finisher medal. Visit mckameyanimalcenter.org to learn more.